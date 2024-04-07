Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY OpenAI trained AI model by using YouTube videos: Report

OpenAI, the founder of ChatGPT (a chatbot service) and the company led by Sam Altman has reportedly utilized more than a million hours of YouTube videos to train its AI model, GPT-4. As per a recent report, instead of acknowledging the potential legality issues, the company has considered it fair use. Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI, who was directly involved in curating the videos for training. As per The Verge report, the company stated that it will leverage various sources, which will further have the public data and partnerships to maintain competitiveness in global research.

In response to this, Google- the owner of YouTube has expressed awareness of unconfirmed reports regarding the AI company’s actions. Furthermore, it reiterates both its robots.txt files and Terms of Service prohibit the unauthorised scraping or downloading of YouTube content.

The disclosure will further follow last year's revelation by The Information which will be supported by Microsoft, who employed the data from YouTube for training the artificial intelligence models.

YouTube further stands as a significant repository of multimedia content, including audio, imagery and text transcripts- making it a prime resource for user AI training.

This method has raised legal and ethical concerns for data usage and intellectual property rights. Although OpenAI contends it will fall under fair use, the unauthorised collection of vast amounts of YouTube data will challenge copyright regulations and raise questions about ownership and consent.

OpenAI's reliance on YouTube data has highlighted the need for clearer guidelines and oversight regarding data usage in artificial intelligence for research and development.

As AI technology has advanced for the stakeholders, it addresses the ethical and legal considerations to ensure responsible and transparent practices in data collection. This will include fostering collaboration between the AI developers, platform owners and content creators to establish guidelines that balance innovation with privacy and intellectual property rights.

