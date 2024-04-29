Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What are eight objections raised by Delhi poll body to AAP campaign song? | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Sandeep Pathak and Pankaj Gupta during a Press conference

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, refuted the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) assertion that the Election Commission had banned its Lok Sabha campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se Denge." Instead, the electoral body stated that the party has been instructed to make changes in accordance with the regulations.

In response to the AAP application seeking permission to use the song and video, the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the office raised objections and asked the party to make changes to its song and resubmit it for certification. AAP submitted the application on April 25, and the response was received on Saturday.

Here are the eight objections raised by poll body

The phrase "jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge" shows an aggressive mob holding the photo of CM Arvind Kejriwal showing him behind bars. The pre-certification committee in the office of the Delhi CEO said this “casts aspersions on the judiciary.” It also said the phrase appears several times in the advertisement which contravenes the provisions of ECI Guidelines dated August 24, 2023 and Rule 6(1)(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994. The phrase 'Tanashahi party ko hum chot denge' along with the clip showing the protesters and police clash apparently incites violence. The phrases 'gundagardi ke khilaf vote denge' and'tanashahi karne wali party ko hum chot denge" used with the clip showing jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia being escorted by the police. The words and the clip tend to present the picture of police in bad taste and, thus casts aspersions on the working and defamatory and slanderous remarks for the police. The phrase “Awazein khilaf thi jo sabko jail me daal dia, has unko hi bahar rakha jisne inko maal dia. Itna lalach, itna nafrat, bhrastachari se mohabbat” shows slanderous remarks and it is a criticism of the ruling party on the basis of “unverified facts and also casts aspersion on the judiciary. The phrase "Gundo wali party chodo" shown with pictures of other political party leaders along with their party symbol presents slanderous remarks addressed to the other party and their leader. The phrase "Tanashahi party ko hum chot denge" with the clip showing aggressive mob clashing with the police shows criticism of the ruling party on the basis of unverified facts. Further, the phrase is repeated several times in the song which is objectionable. The phrase "Jail ka jawaab hum vote se denge" used for 10 seconds in the end is missing from the submitted transcript. The phrase ‘Jail ka jawaab hum vote se denge’, 'gunda gardi ke khilaf vote denge' and ‘Tanashahi harne wali party ko hum chot denge’ contravenes the provisions of pars 2.5 (d) of ECI Guidelines dated 24.08.2023 and rule 6(1)(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994. Further, the submitted transcript has not been signed by the applicant.

The committee said that the advertisement is returned with the request to modify the contents of the creative as per the Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994. EC's letter stated that the campaign song may be resubmitted after modification for certification.

