Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Election Commission bans AAP's new campaign song, Atishi's sharp response

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday banned Aam Aadmi Party's poll campaign song. MLA Atishi Marlena held a press conference in the national capital criticising the ECI's decision.

Accusing the poll panel of favouritism, Marlena said, "When BJP uses ED and CBI to impersonate opposition leaders, ECI does not change them. But if someone says in the campaign that false arrests take place, then the Election Commission has an issue." She further said, "This is just a symptom of a dictatorial government."

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party held a walkathon named 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The campaign-cum walkathon was organised in Delhi's CR Park.

AAP supporters were seen carrying flags with Kejriwal's photo with the 'Jail ka jawab vote se' slogan. The event saw AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj participating in the campaign.

Bharadwaj said that PM Narendra Modi is very nervous. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "We have installed a washing machine here, and if you put any corrupt politician in this machine, he comes out clean."

(With inputs from agencies)

