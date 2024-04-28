AAP's Amanatullah Khan summoned by ED hours after bail in Delhi Waqf Board case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board case: Hours after being granted bail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to appear before it on April 29 in a case related to a money laundering case connected to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as chairman, officials sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that the MLA has been to appear on April 29 and continue with the recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The 50-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator representing the Okhla assembly constituency was interrogated by the central agency for approximately 13 hours last week.

Amanatullah Khan granted bail

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted bail to Khan in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly evading its summons in the Delhi Waqf Board related money laundering case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to Khan on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and one surety of the same amount after he appeared before the court.

The probe agency has filed a complaint against him for not appearing before the agency and not joining the probe in the case related to the alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board.

Delhi Waqf Board case

The investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board stems from a 2016 case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Khan, who chaired the board at the time, faces accusations of illicitly appointing individuals to the board, causing financial loss to the Delhi government and allegedly benefiting personally. The ED subsequently initiated a money laundering probe, conducting raids last year on premises linked to Khan and seizing incriminating physical and digital evidence.

The ED, which had conducted raids on his premises, has claimed that Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates. The agency had alleged in a statement that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place in the Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship (2018-2022).

(With PTI inputs)

