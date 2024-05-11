Tata introduces new entry-level petrol, diesel variants of its Nexon SUV: Check price, features

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Nexon

Tata Motors has introduced new entry level variants of its popular Nexon compact SUV in India. The new entry-level variants are introduced for both diesel and petrol engine options. This has come a few days after the launch of Mahindra XUV 3XO (XUV300 facelift), which comes at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh.

Tata Nexon new entry-level variants India price

Tata Motors has introduced new variants of its popular compact SUV, the Nexon, to fend off competition from the lower-priced variants of the XUV 3XO. The Nexon petrol now has a new entry-level variant called Smart (O) that costs Rs 8 lakh, making it Rs 15,000 more affordable than the previous base variant. Additionally, the prices for the Smart + and Smart + S petrol variants have been reduced by Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. The Smart + now costs Rs 8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S is priced at Rs 9.40 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon diesel also gets two new variants - Smart + and Smart + S. The former is the new entry-level variant, priced at Rs 10 lakh, while the latter costs Rs 10.60 lakh. With the introduction of the new diesel variants, the base price of the Nexon diesel is down by Rs 1.10 lakh. Here are the prices of newly introduced variants.

Petrol variant Price Diesel variant Price Smart (O) Rs 8 lakh Smart + Rs 10 lakh - - Smart + S Rs 10.60 lakh

Tata Nexon new entry-level variants specifications

The Smart (O) petrol model now comes equipped with several features including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program, LED Headlamps & tail lamps with DRLs, Multi Drive Modes Eco, City, and Sport, 2 Spoke Steering Wheel with Illuminated logo, Front Power Windows, Reverse Guiding Sensors, and more. On the other hand, the Smart + diesel variant of the Nexon offers 17.78 cm Touchscreen infotainment by Harman, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 Speakers, Reverse Camera, Shark Fin Antenna, Steering Mounted Controls, All Power Windows, Electrically Adjustable ORVM and more.

It is important to note that no mechanical changes have been made to the compact SUV. The Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120hp and 170Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit that produces 115hp and 260Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Additionally, in March, the compact SUV received five new automatic variants.

