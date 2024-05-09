Kawasaki discontinues one of its popular bikes in India: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : KAWASAKI Kawasaki bike (representational image)

Kawasaki has discontinued one of its popular motorcycles in India. The Kawasaki Ninja is no longer available for sale in the country and has been removed from the company’s website too. The company decided to discontinue the Ninja 400 just a few months after the launch of the Ninja 500. The Ninja 400 was last priced at Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as the Ninja 500. The bike was sold as a CBU in India and was a successor of the Ninja 300, which is currently available for sale in the country.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is sensibly priced and manufactured in India. Meanwhile, the Ninja 400 and the Ninja 500 had the same price, which is why Kawasaki decided to discontinue the Ninja 400 globally. Before discontinuation, Kawasaki offered significant discounts on the remaining stock of the Ninja 400 in an attempt to sell off the inventory.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is equipped with a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a displacement of 399 cc. The motor generates a maximum power output of 44 bhp at 10,000 rpm, and a peak torque of 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Due to the implementation of BS6 emission norms in 2020, the Ninja 400 was discontinued for almost two years, and it made its comeback in 2022.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 has a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a longer stroke and the same bore size. This engine was first seen on the new Eliminator and has an improved low-end power delivery, making it more tractable. It delivers 45 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In India, the Ninja 500 competes with models such as the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390, and Yamaha YZF R3.

