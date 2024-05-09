2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki has launched its much-awaited fourth-generation Swift in India. The newly launched Swift comes with an evolutionary design, a new engine and new features and safety instruments. The fourth generation Swift was first unveiled in Japan. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift India price and availability

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in five variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi plus and ZXI Plus DT with prices ranging from Rs 6.49 lakh to 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift is Rs 25,000-37,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. Here are the variant-wise prices of the newly launched Swift.

Variants Swift MT prices Swift AMT prices LXI ZXI+* - VXI Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh VXI (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.07 lakh ZXI Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh ZXI+* Rs 9.00 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh

*Dual tone options cost Rs 15,000 more

Bookings for the new Swift have already begun. Interested customers can book it online or by visiting their nearest dealership. The booking amount is set at Rs. 11,000. Test drives and deliveries are expected to commence from May 12 onwards.

The new Swift is offered in nine exterior colour options, including two brand-new colours in blue and red. Three of these options come in a dual-tone paint scheme. Additionally, the car comes with optional accessory packages: the Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser. The former adds sporty cosmetic changes to the interior and exterior, while the latter adds energetic exterior and glamorous interior styling changes.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift specifications

The fourth-generation Swift is essentially an updated version of its predecessor, featuring a new design, engine, improved dynamics and an updated interior layout with new features and safety. It is 15mm longer, 40mm narrower and 30mm taller than the old model, with a wheelbase of 2,450mm that remains the same.

The new Swift has a redesigned front bumper and grille with chunky black surrounds, as well as redesigned smoked LED headlamps with DRLs. The revised fog lamp housing with a splitter is located below it. The clamshell bonnet is shallower and the door handles for the rear doors are back to their conventional location, instead of on the C-pillar. The hatch also gets newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels, with prominent character lines running across the door panels.

At the rear, the Swift features a redesigned tailgate and a new bumper with a skid plate below. Other highlights include an integrated rear spoiler with a stop lamp, LED taillights with C-shaped DRLs and reflectors below. Blacked-out ORVMs, roofs, and pillars are also included.

The new Swift is inspired by Baleno and Fronx. The interior of the vehicle features a new dashboard layout with a floating infotainment system, sleek AC vents, and HVAC controls located below. The car is loaded with features, including a free-standing 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected car tech, 40+ connected car features, wireless charger, semi-digital cluster with 4.2-inch MID, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate controls, push-button start, rear parking camera with sensors, and many more.

In terms of safety, the new Swift comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, hill hold control, and a three-point seatbelt standard across all variants. The car is available in nine different colours, including Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver, as well as three dual-tone colours - Lustre Blue with Midnight Black roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black roof.

The most significant change in the new Swift is the powertrain. The car is powered by an all-new Z-Series, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which replaces the existing K12 four-cylinder engine. The new Swift has a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.8 kmpl for the MT variants and 25.75 kmpl for AMT. The engine produces 82 hp of power and 112 Nm of torque, which is slightly lower than the previous model's 90 hp and 113 Nm.

