Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Toyota has launched a new variant of its popular MPV Innova Crysta in India. The newly launched GX+ variant of the MPV is positioned between the GX and VX versions. This variant offers 14 features in addition to what is available on the GX variant. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant India price

The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant is available in seven- and eight-seat configurations, which are priced at Rs 21.39 lakh and Rs 21.44 lakh respectively. It is Rs 1.40 lakh-1.45 lakh costlier than the GX offering.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant specifications

Toyota has announced that the Innova Crysta GX+ comes with 14 additional features compared to the GX model. These additional features include a rear camera, auto-fold mirrors, dash cam, diamond-cut alloy wheels, wooden panels, and premium fabric seats.

However, the powertrain remains unchanged. The Innova Crysta is equipped with a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 150 horsepower and 343 Nm of torque, and it comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch the new 2024 Swift in India, with the hatchback set to hit the market on May 9. Even before its official launch, the Swift is now available for booking, with interested buyers able to secure their purchase by depositing Rs 11,000 either online or at Maruti Arena dealerships. As the launch date approaches, more details about the specifications of the Swift are being revealed.

A leaked brochure has suggested that the new model will replace the outgoing model's four-cylinder K Series engine with a Z Series engine. This change is expected to make the new Swift more fuel-efficient but less powerful than its predecessor. According to the leaked brochure, the new model has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.72kpl, which is an improvement of over 3kpl when compared to the outgoing Swift's ARAI-rated efficiency.

However, it is still unclear whether this figure is for the manual or the automatic version of the new Swift. Additionally, it is yet to be revealed whether the new Swift will get an AMT automatic like its predecessor or a torque converter auto.

