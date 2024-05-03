2024 Force Gurkha 5-door, updated 3-door launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : FORCE 2024 Force Gurkha

Force Motors has launched the 2024 Force Gurkha in India. The newly launched SUV is available in both 5-door and 3-door options. The SUV is powered by the same engine, which has been re-tuned to generate extra power and torque. In addition to this, it looks very similar to the outgoing model but the company has made minor changes in the interior and exterior of the SUV. Here are all the details you need to know.

2024 Force Gurkha price in India

The new Gurkha 5-door is priced at Rs 18 lakh, while the updated Gurkha 3-door is priced at Rs 16.75 lakh. Bookings began on April 29, and now the brand has specified that an amount of Rs 25,000 is required to book a vehicle. Force Motors has announced that despatches to dealers will commence this week and test drives and deliveries to customers will start from mid-May.

2024 Force Gurkha specifications

The updated Gurkha series uses the same 2.6-litre diesel engine as before, but this time it has been re-tuned to produce 140PS of power and 320Nm of torque. The Gurkha 5-door and 3-door versions come standard with a 4x4 drivetrain, which includes a low-range transfer case and manually locking front and rear differentials.

As part of the update, they also feature an electronic swift for the transfer case, known as shift-on-the-fly functionality, allowing drivers to switch between 2H, 4H, and 4L. Both SUVs offer a ground clearance of 233 mm, and thanks to the factory-fitted snorkel, they have an impressive water-wading capacity of 700 mm.

The Force Gurkha 5-door SUV maintains the traditional boxy design, similar to its 3-door version. It features circular LED headlights with LED DRLs and a rectangular grille displaying the ‘Gurkha’ name. The Gurkha 5-door is also equipped with a factory-fitted snorkel on the A-pillar, just like its 3-door counterpart.

In profile, the Gurkha 5-door's increased length over its 3-door version is quite evident, along with the addition of two extra doors and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV also sports a '4x4x4' badge on the rear fenders. At the rear, it is equipped with LED tail lights, a spare wheel mounted on the roof, and a ladder to access the roof rack. Interestingly, in its new 5-door avatar, the Force SUV now bears an even stronger resemblance to the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.

The design of the 3-door version of Force Gurkha remains unchanged from the previous version, but it now features newly styled 18-inch alloy wheels borrowed from the Gurkha 5-door.

Both the 3-door and 5-door versions of the Force Gurkha offer the same dashboard layout. However, the 5-door Gurkha has an extra row of seats and updated upholstery. The second row of seats in the 5-door Gurkha has bench seats, while the third row has captain seats. Additionally, the 5-door Gurkha comes equipped with roof-mounted AC vents at the rear.

Both versions of the Gurkha come with useful amenities such as a 9-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, and a digital driver’s display. The Gurkha 5-door also features all four power windows while the 3-door version only has front power windows. The rear passengers in the 5-door Gurkha also get a fixed panoramic window.

To ensure safety, both SUVs come with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

ALSO READ: 2024 Suzuki Swift India launch next week; now open for booking: Check details