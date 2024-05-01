2024 Suzuki Swift India launch next week; now open for booking: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SUZUKI 2024 Suzuki Swift

Suzuki unveiled its 2024 Swift last year in Japan. Now, even months after its debut, the company is all set to launch the popular hatchback in the Indian market. The 2024 Swift will launch in India next week. Before the launch, the company started teasing the hatchback and it is now available for booking. Here are all the details you need to know.

The 2024 Swift will launch in India on May 9. Before its official launch, the hatchback is now available for booking. Interested buyers can book the upcoming hatchback with a deposit of Rs 11,000 either online or at Maruti Arena dealerships.

2024 Suzuki Swift specifications

The 2024 Swift will have a familiar shape with a bulbous nose and rounded surfaces, making the design more evolutionary than the outgoing model. According to reports, the Indian version of the 2024 Swift will have its unique bumpers and alloy wheels and will be slightly longer but narrower than the outgoing Swift, while maintaining the same wheelbase.

The interior of the Swift is all-new yet familiar, as it shares parts with the Baleno and Fronx. Some of the dashboard panels and the housing for the 9.0-inch touchscreen are slightly different, but the infotainment unit, HVAC controls with toggle switches, steering wheel, and switchgear on the doors are all recognizable. The 2024 Swift can offer safety features such as six airbags and ESP as standard.

The upcoming hatchback will get an all-new powertrain under the hood. It will feature an all-new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which will replace the existing K12 four-cylinder engine. The company has set high fuel efficiency targets, and power and torque outputs are expected to be similar to the outgoing K12's 90hp and 113Nm. Mild-hybrid technology could be offered as well.

ALSO READ: Toyota Rumion G AT launched in India: Check price, specifications