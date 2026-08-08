Did you spot Sanjeeda Sheikh in Toxic trailer? Dhamaal 4 actor makes brief appearance in Yash's film snippet

New Delhi:

TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh's brief appearance in the Toxic trailer has grabbed attention. The actress has a cameo in Geetu Mohandas' upcoming action thriller starring Yash, who is surrounded by many other recognisable faces in the film's ensemble cast.

This cameo is among the flurry of shots in the trailer of the action-packed film. The makers have not revealed details about her character yet, leaving her role in the story unclear.

Sanjeeda Sheikh's recent projects

Sanjeeda has been part of several notable projects in recent years. Her most recent releases include Dhamaal 4, Ikka, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and Fighter.

In Heeramandi, Sanjeeda was part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, while Fighter featured her in a supporting role alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In her latest venture, she has moved between films and web series, with Toxic adding another major production to her repertoire.

What is the part that Sanjeeda plays in Toxic?

Not enough details have been given in the Toxic trailer to define Sanjeeda's role in the movie. Unlike the principal cast, whose characters receive more screen time in the trailer, her appearance is brief.

Toxic cast and characters: Who plays what?

Yash leads Toxic as Raya and Rumi, the two characters confirmed so far. Kiara Advani plays Nadia, while Nayanthara plays Yash's sister. Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth are also part of the ensemble, although details about their characters remain under wraps. Yash has praised Huma's performance and said Tara's presence led to an increase in her screen time. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair also feature in the film, while Sanjeeda Sheikh makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set against a crime backdrop and combines action with an elaborate visual style. DNEG is handling the visual effects, with Rajeev Ravi serving as director of photography.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026, in multiple Indian languages. Sanjeeda's brief appearance adds another question to a trailer that has otherwise revealed plenty about the film's world while keeping several character details under wraps.

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