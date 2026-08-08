Why NCP-SP opposes FCRA Bill in present form and seeks JPC scrutiny? Supriya Sule clears air

Mumbai:

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday said that her party opposed the FCRA bill in its present form, saying one cannot always view foreign funding with suspicion, and she urged the Centre to either withdraw it or refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). She stated that all political parties should be given an opportunity to discuss the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, amid reports that it will be taken up for discussion and passage in Parliament next week.

The Baramati MP further compared foreign funding to money sent home by Indians living abroad. Sule also added that foreign funds could also support legitimate medical and educational work in India and she also drew parallels between foreign funding and money sent home by Indians living abroad.

Sule says many foreign organisations doing good work for India

She said there are organisations such as the Gates Foundation and USAID that have been doing good work for many years and why should the government look at every foreign-funded organisation with a bad eye?

Know all about the contentious FCRA Bill

It should be noted that the FCRA bill provides for a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets in a 'designated authority', including provisional and permanent vesting.

In the meantime, the critics have argued that it will shift the law from regulating foreign money to controlling independent organisations. On the delimitation bill, Sule added that it would be premature to comment as the bill had not yet been introduced.

8 MPs from Sharad Pawar faction to meet PM Modi on August 10

All eight MPs belonging to the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, August 10. A request for an appointment has been made to the Prime Minister. Supriya Sule, the party's Lok Sabha group leader, has described this as an official meeting.

However, the meeting is being viewed as significant amid ongoing discussions regarding key government bills, including the Delimitation Bill. Speculation is already rife that the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP might extend either direct or indirect support to the Delimitation Bill.

Additionally, there is speculation regarding potential future political alignments between the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and the NDA. However, Supriya Sule has not officially confirmed any such possibilities as she maintained that the meeting is primarily intended to discuss matters related to the MPs' work and issues concerning their respective constituencies.

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