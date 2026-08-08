Rahul Gandhi at 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event urges students to change the system with love and affection

Prayagraj:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhia on Saturday addressed the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj and asked the students not to resort to hatred or violence but advised them to change the system with love and affection. "We will never resort to hatred or violence. We will change the system with love and affection," Gandhi said, and urged the youth to follow suit. You are power and pride of India and when I say this, I talk about every Indian citizen,” Rahul Gandhi said in Prayagraj.

Addressing the youth, Rahul Gandhi said your families spend crores of rupees on your education and you receive a certificate, yet that certificate fails to secure you a job. Here, exam papers get leaked. Wealthy students buy the papers.

Your data is taken away from you and handed over to major corporations: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said, "Let me give you the figures: out of every 1000 young people, only 12 land a permanent job. As for your data, it is taken away from you; it is handed over to major corporations—Jio, Adani, Facebook, and Google—and you are ensnared. You are told to watch as many reels as you like, send as many WhatsApp messages as you wish, and browse or create content on Instagram. This is the addiction of the 21st century and then you are told to work for Blinkit or Uber, or to do manual labor. you can indulge in this 21st-century addiction, but you cannot get a job; you cannot find employment in this country."

Youth plus data equals the 21st-century economy: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said, "There are 40 crore energetic young people like you in this country; this is the nation's strength. People talk about China, America, and Russia, but all of them fail in comparison to the youth of India and their potential in the 21st century. In the 21st century, a country's progress relies on two things—the youth potential that you possess and the data that you generate. India has the youth, and it also possesses the largest volume of data in the world. Every Indian consumes one gigabyte of data daily; future progress will be driven by this data and your potential. Youth plus data equals the 21st-century economy..." he said.

During the event, several students from Patna told Rahul Gandhi about the lathi-charge during the CJP protests at jantar Mantar in Delhi and he told the students that they would not operate through hatred and violence; instead, they must change the system through love—and bid the system a final goodbye.

Rahul says all doors of employment are closed in India

While addressing the youth, Rahul said India's 40 crore youths are its greatest strength and there is a talk of America, China, Russia, but India's youth unparalleled. He added that today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you job as all doors of employment are closed in India.

Rahul says there is a decline in manufacturing, difficulties in securing loans

Rahul added that a decline in manufacturing, difficulties in securing loans, exam paper leaks and artificial intelligence replacing jobs were hurting the youths' prospects. On the recent student protests all over the country, Rahul Gandhi said the youth "lit a light in the darkness" by confronting their fears and, in doing so, helped change the country.

Rahul Gandhi landed on Saturday afternoon to attend the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event at KP Ground before heading to his ancestral home, Anand Bhawan-Swaraj Bhawan. Earlier, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome at the Prayagraj airport from party officials and workers, including Ujjwal Raman Singh, the MP from the Allahabad parliamentary constituency. He then held a meeting with party office-bearers and workers at Anand Bhawan-Swaraj Bhawan.

Posters that supported Gandhi read "we want jobs, not pellet guns" and "mantri ji ki badi car, desh ka yuva berozgar". Another hoarding carrying the picture of the Congress leader read "job nahi milegaa to singhasan hilegaa". Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said all necessary clearances have been secured for Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj after police granted permission, subject to certain conditions.

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