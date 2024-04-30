Toyota Rumion G AT launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : TOYOTA Toyota Rumion G AT

Toyota has added a new variant to its Rumion MPV lineup in India. The newly launched Toyota Rumion G AT comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Earlier, the mid-spec variant of the MPV was available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Toyota Rumion G AT.

Toyota Rumion G AT India price

The Toyota Rumion is available in three trims– S, G, and V. The G AT is priced at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched variant is Rs 1.40 lakh more expensive than its manual counterpart. When compared to other automatic variants of Rumion, the G AT is priced Rs 1.06 lakh higher than the S AT, and Rs 73,000 lower than the top-spec V AT.

Toyota Rumion specifications

The Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103hp of peak power and 137Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In CNG-spec, the same engine produces 88hp of peak power and 121.5Nm of peak torque and only comes with a manual gearbox.

The Toyota Rumion comes with two-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone seat fabrics, keyless entry and go, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front fog lights, and Toyota's in-car connectivity suite. These features are not available on the base S trim. However, the G variant lacks some features such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, side airbags, and a rear camera.

