Horoscope Today, May 21: Scorpios to make big profits, Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 21: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 21, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Trayodashi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 5.41 pm today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Vyatipat Yoga will continue till 12.36 pm today, after which Variyaan Yoga will take place. Also, after passing the entire day and night of today, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 7.48 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how May 21, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. You will get help from some people in the field of business. Mutual understanding and love in married life will make the relationship even better. Your social life will remain better in every way today. You will get applause for your work in the workplace. There will be progress in the economic situation. You will be successful in proving yourself right. You will get a new idea to complete some work. Students will get good opportunities to move ahead.

Taurus

Today you may get some new means of progress. You will receive blessings from elders. Your mood will be very good today. Everything will remain normal in business. Today is a good day to once again bring freshness to the marital relationship. You can start some special work of yours with some new ideas. The day will be beneficial for you. Your confidence may increase.

Gemini

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. There are chances of sudden profit. You will be able to earn an additional income due to some favourable contact. Friends and colleagues will support you in your endeavours. You will get immense victory in your work field. Today someone's opinion may prove useful for you. Will try his best to present his views to others. A new plan may come to your mind to increase your income. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Cancer

Today your day will be better than before. Your meeting with some good people can make the day better. New avenues of progress in life will also open. Your work may be appreciated in the office. You may have to change your routine to complete some specific tasks. Your health will be good. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. If you are thinking of making any kind of investment, then first you should check everything thoroughly.

Leo

Today your day will be fine. You can take part in social work. You may get some new work in the office, in which you will achieve success with your hard work. There may be some rush for some family-related work. Your travels will be fruitful and you can also plan outings with your family and friends. You may have to get help from your seniors for some court-related work. You can go to a friend's house. You should be cautious in matters related to money and property.

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You may get a call from a childhood friend today, some old memories will be refreshed during the conversation. Your incomplete work will be completed. There may be new agreements in business. Any plan to increase wealth may be successful. Today you will meet some important people. The teacher will attend a meeting today. Today you will get to learn something new from elders, which will be useful to you in the future. You will get full support from your parents.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. People working may get a new project. This project will benefit you in the future. Today is going to be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. Based on hard work they will achieve success in their career. Farmers will get good benefits from their labour. Your health is going to be better than every day. Family circumstances will improve better than before.

Scorpio

Today your day will be better than before. With just a little hard work you can get big profits. You can plan dinner with your spouse. The closeness between you two will increase. Children can go to a picnic spot with friends. You will get a golden opportunity related to your career. There are chances of change in your work. For students who want to go abroad and get an education, their dreams can come true.

Sagittarius

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You may get help from other people in some special work. Also, family members will be with your every decision. You may have to go on a trip with a colleague for office work. You should take care of your mother's health. The work of people building houses will progress. You can think of a plan to do your work in a new way. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Will go for darshan to a religious place with family members. The number of your friends may increase. You will get financial benefits. There will be newness in your work. There will be an opportunity to increase closeness with loved ones. You will receive some good news. You will get the full results of your hard work. Your working capacity will increase, due to which your influence in the workplace is likely to increase. Lovemates will spend happy moments with each other.

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will feel energetic. Also, there will be happiness and peace in your family. You will feel joy. You may meet someone special. You can also talk to them about a particular topic. You will take the children out somewhere. Today, any journey undertaken in connection with work will prove beneficial for you. Officials will be happy with you.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. People around you will be happy with your good behaviour. Also, your good image will shine in front of people. You may get proper respect in the society. Office work can be completed on time. With the help of a friend, some of your work will be completed. You may get financial benefits. In some cases, you may get help from the authorities.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (May 20-May 26): Financial condition will improve for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs