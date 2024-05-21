Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In the wake of the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today. Political parties have intensified their efforts to woo voters for the remaining two phases of the polls. As per the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 60.09 per cent was recorded in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the country. About 2.5 crore more Indian voters have exercised their franchise so far in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as compared to 2019, according to a SBI Research report, that cited Election Commission data. The sixth phase of polling is scheduled on May 25 in 58 constituencies across eight States and Union Territories. Notably, the general elections are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be counted on June 4.

