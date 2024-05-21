Tuesday, May 21, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Lok Sabha elections are currently underway in the country, with only two phases of voting remaining. As the final stages approach, political parties have ramped up their efforts to attract and secure the support of voters.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 9:33 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In the wake of the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today. Political parties have intensified their efforts to woo voters for the remaining two phases of the polls. As per the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 60.09 per cent was recorded in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in the country. About 2.5 crore more Indian voters have exercised their franchise so far in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as compared to 2019, according to a SBI Research report, that cited Election Commission data. The sixth phase of polling is scheduled on May 25 in 58 constituencies across eight States and Union Territories. Notably, the general elections are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be counted on June 4.

Follow the blog for the latest updates. 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 21, 2024 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Wave of support for NDA getting stronger and stronger: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that people have decided they want a strong BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying the wave in its support is "getting stronger and stronger". He posted on X following the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls a day earlier, expressing gratitude to those who voted. "INDI Alliance can try any sort of votebank politics, the people will not believe them. They are totally discredited and dejected," the prime minister said in the post.

  • May 21, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi hails people of Baramulla as constituency recorded its highest-ever voter turnout

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend. The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday. Polling stations in Baramulla were buzzing with energy as voters in large numbers thronged to exercise their right to vote. "Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend," the PM said in a post on X.

  • May 21, 2024 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj exudes confidence in her win from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat | WATCH

    BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Bansuri Swaraj exuded confidence in her win in the upcoming polls. Speaking to the media, she said, "It has been 78 days since we started campaigning. I came here to express my gratitude for the love and blessings I am getting from the people. With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, we will definitely win this battle. The people of Delhi will give all the seven seats to BJP..."

  • May 21, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Bengal: EC removes Paschim Medinipur SP Dhritiman Sarkar

    The Election Commission removed Paschim Medinipur SP Dhritiman Sarkar from his post. The poll panel also asked the authorities concerned to transfer the SP to a "non-election related post with immediate effect", an official said. “Sarkar has been removed from the post of SP of Paschim Medinipur district. He will not be on any election-related duty,” he said. 

  • May 21, 2024 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Bihar, UP today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold election rallies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh today. In Bihar, he is scheduled to address election gatherings in Siwan and East Champaran. Following his engagement in Bihar, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Prayagraj. 

