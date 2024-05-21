PM Modi has crossed 310 seats after five phases of Lok Sabha polls, next two will ensure '400 paar': Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AMIT SHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (May 21) claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is running for the office for the third term, has bagged 310 seats after the completion of five phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections in the country, adding that the next two phases will ensure “400 paar” for him. He urged the people of Odisha to free the state from “babu-raj” and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state. His remarks came while addressing an election rally in the state’s Sambalpur where the party has fielded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the parliamentary polls.

Shah said that time lotus, the party's symbol, will bloom in Odisha.

“Five phases of the elections are over, and Modi Ji has already crossed 310. Now, the sixth and seventh phase will ensure '400 Paar'." He also alleged that the state has been ruled by a "handful of officers" and this election will end the ongoing “babu raj” in the state.

Shah accuses BJD of insulting Odisha's pride

Shah also accused the BJD government of insulting Odisha’s pride, language, culture and tradition.

“The BJD government wants to convert the Jagannath temple to a commercial centre. The mutts and temples have been destroyed and all four gates of the temple are yet to be opened for the public. Naveen babu has insulted the people of Odisha by imposing 'officer raj' on them," Shah said He also alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to "loot mineral resources” of the state.

