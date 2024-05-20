Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 59.93 per cent voter turnout recorded in fifth phase, Baramulla makes history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Polling officials return from polling booths

According to the Election Commission of India, around 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. West Bengal reported sporadic incidents of violence during voting in some places. The TMC ruling state also saw some incidents of EVM glitches at some booths. The neighbouring Odisha also faced some issues with EVMs.

According to the figures made available by the Election Commission till 11 pm, the approximate polling percentage was at 59.93. Although voting time was till 6 pm, people already in queue by that time are allowed to vote.

Baramulla creates history

Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of more than 57.99 per cent, already registering its highest polling percentage in almost four decades. The overall polling percentage of 57.99 this time is second only to the 58.84 per cent turnout the constituency saw in 1984.

Maharashtra reports 54.29 voter turnout

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra saw an approximate voter turnout of 54.29 per cent, which is 8.8 per cent less than the 2019 election, the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed.

Eleven Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in the fourth phase of the elections on May 13.

As per the ECI data, the state recorded a 61.9 per cent turnout in the fourth phase of the 2019 election. While the ECI has released the final turnout figures for the first three phases of the polls in the state, it has not shared the same for the fourth phase.

EVM glitches were also reported in Odisha

Officials said of the five Lok Sabha seats, the highest 66.14 per cent polling was recorded in Bargarh parliamentary seat followed by Sundergarh (61.53%), Bolangir (61.35%), Kandhanmal (57.46%) and Aska (55.65%). Among the 35 assembly constituencies, Sonepur recorded 71.35 per cent polling, while the lowest polling of 47. 80 per cent was recorded at Surada assembly segment in Ganjam district.

In Odisha, some unidentified persons allegedly hacked an auto-rickshaw driver to death near Sarsara in Bargarh district. The deceased was carrying some voters to the polling booth. While the family members claimed it was a political murder, police say personal enmity is the reason behind the crime. EVM glitches were also reported at some places in Odisha. Over 8.95 crore people, including 4.26 crore females and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this round and 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations.

63 per cent voter turnout recorded in Jharkhand

Polling was held peacefully in three constituencies in Jharkhand's second round of Lok Sabha constituencies with a voter turnout of 63.07 per cent, officials said.

In the Gandey assembly by-poll where jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is the JMM contestant, 68.26 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise.

Around 57 per cent voter turnout recorded in UP

A voter turnout of approximately 57.79 per cent was recorded in Uttar Pradesh where polling was held for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 14 constituencies.

Voting also took place for the Lucknow East assembly bypoll. The polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. The figures may be revised later. Amethi recorded a voter turnout of 54.17 per cent, Banda 59.46 per cent, Barabanki 66.89 per cent, Faizabad 58.96 per cent, Fatehpur 56.90 per cent, Gonda 51.45 per cent, Hamirpur 60.36 per cent, Jalaun 53.44 per cent, Jhansi 63.57 per cent, Kaisarganj 55.47 per cent, Kaushambi 52.60 per cent, Lucknow 52.03 per cent, Mohanlalganj 62.53 per cent and Rae Bareli 57.85 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

(With PTI inputs)

