Mahindra XUV 3XO debuts in India as XUV300 facelift: Here's what's new

Follow us on Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra has launched a new compact SUV in India. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially the facelift of Mahindra XUV300 and comes with various new features. The SUV also gets a different design language from its predecessor and is also available in a petrol automatic variant. Here are all the details you need to know about Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 3XO India price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in seven exterior colours and the dual-tone paint option is also available with some variants. The available colour options include Everest White, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Dune Dust, and Citrine Yellow.

The SUV is available in a total of 18 variants and starts from Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec AX7 L variant of the SUV is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the variant-wise price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Variant 111hp petrol MT 111hp petrol AT 130hp petrol MT 130hp petrol AT 117hp diesel MT 117hp diesel AT MX1 Rs 7.49 lakh - - - - - MX2 - - - - Rs 9.99 lakh - MX2 PRO Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh - - Rs 10.39 lakh - MX3 Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh - - Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh MX3 PRO Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh - - Rs 11.39 lakh - AX5 Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh - - Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh AX5 L - - Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh - - AX7 - - Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh AX7 L - - Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh -

Mahindra XUV 3XO specifications

The entry and mid-level variants of the car feature a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 109bhp, which is available with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter unit. In addition to this, there is also a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 115bhp, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox for an additional cost of Rs 80,000 when compared to the manual version. The most powerful option available on the 3XO is the 129bhp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. It is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra has made significant changes to the design of the 3XO. The front has a new bumper, LED DRLs, and LED headlamps. The back has a connected LED light bar and C-shaped tail lamps, and the number plate now sits on the rear bumper instead of the tail light. The higher variants also feature a new set of alloy wheels.

The 3XO's interior is similar to the Mahindra XUV400 EV's cabin. The 3XO comes with creature comforts such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch screen for the infotainment system, and a driver display. The higher variants also feature Level 2 ADAS, which is borrowed from the Mahindra XUV700. This is a segment first since the Venue and Sonet only come with Level 1 ADAS.

The 3XO's standard safety equipment includes six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, rear disc brakes, and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which is the same as the XUV700.

ALSO READ: Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi steps down; company to reduce workforce by 10 per cent