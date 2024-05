Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Hero MotoCorp becomes first automotive company to join government's ONDC network

Strengthening the Digital India mission, two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp on Monday said that it has joined the government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network, becoming the first auto company in the country to join the network.

According to the company, this partnership will further improve the reach and convenience, providing an easily accessible digital mode to consumers.

In a statement Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Now with ONDC Network, we have pioneered the automotive taxonomy for the auto industry, making it easier for customers to find vehicle parts and accessories to begin with."

He further added that with this initiative, Hero MotoCorp is taking forward the government's Digital India mission and "we will continue to bring in more innovation in this space".

Initially, ONDC will offer two-wheeler parts, accessories and merchandise on its platform. Consumers can easily discover the two-wheeler giant's genuine parts by using any buyer apps on the Network, such as Paytm and Mystore, among others, the company mentioned.

"When brands like Hero MotoCorp embrace the Open Network, it reaffirms our vision of driving digital transformation in the country by creating a fair and efficient ecosystem for all kinds of businesses to thrive," said T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC.

With ONDC Network, Hero MotoCorp said that it is all set to deliver a renewed purchasing experience to its over 115 million customers.

