TVS iQube gets new variants in India, now starts at Rs 94,999: Check features, specifications

TVS has added more new variants to its iQube electric scooter lineup in India. This has come two years after the company first refreshed the lineup. The new variants are added at the lower as well as at the upper end of the spectrum. The electric scooter is now offered in five variants with three different battery options. Here are all the details you need to know.

TVS iQube variant-wise price and specifications

TVS iQube base variant

The iQube line-up now starts with a base variant that has a 2.2kWh battery. TVS claims a 75km real-world range for this variant. The claimed charging time is 2 hours from 0 to 80 percent for this variant, and all iQube models come standard with a 950W charger. The base iQube has a lower 75kph top speed weighs 115kg and has a slightly smaller 30-litre underseat storage area. This base variant is now the most affordable iQube, with an asking price of Rs 94,999.

There is also a larger variant with a 3.4kWh battery. Both these models get a 5-inch TFT display with tow and theft alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.

TVS iQube ST line-up

The iQube ST line-up has expanded to include variants with two capacities – 3.4kWh and 5.1kWh. The latter was revealed to the public over two years ago but has launched just now.

The iQube ST 3.4kWh variant has a claimed real-world range of 100km and now gets a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display that comes with Alexa voice assist, digital document storage, and a tire pressure monitoring system above the basic Bluetooth functionality. The ST 3.4kWh is priced at Rs 1,55,555 and takes 2 hours and 50 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent.

The range-topping ST 5.1kWh variant has the largest battery capacity of any Indian electric scooter. TVS claims a real-world range of 150km on a single charge. The iQube ST 5.1 also has a higher 82kph top speed, and the claimed charging time is 4 hours and 18 minutes from 0 to 80 percent. The ST 5.1kWh gets all the same features as the ST 3.4kWh, but at Rs 1,85,373, it's the most expensive model in the line-up.

TVS says that customers who had pre-booked the ST variant before July 15, 2022, will be able to purchase either the 5.1kWh or 3.4kWh variant with an introductory loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

