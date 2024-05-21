Kharge, Sonia, Rahul pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from Vir Bhumi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital on Tuesday (May 21).

Other senior Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal were present on the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra was also present.

PM Modi pays tributes

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, "On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."

Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu after an LTTE activist detonated an RDX-laden suicide belt. At least 14 others, in addition to Gandhi and the assassin, were killed.

May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day every year. In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The suicide bomber had launched a belt bomb, killing many people including Rajiv Gandhi.