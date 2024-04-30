Why did Elon Musk sack senior Tesla staff?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter), SpaceX and Tesla is reportedly firing more people at his electric car company. The move took place after executing layoffs this month which were affected by 10 per cent of its global workforce, a media report stated.

It was on Tuesday when Musk said that it was time to “reorganise” Tesla as the electric car company registered USD 1.13 billion in net profit in the January-March period this year (2024), down 55 per cent from USD 2.51 billion a year earlier.

According to The Information report, Musk is “thinning his senior management team and laying off hundreds more employees”.

Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of Tesla’s Supercharger group and Daniel Ho, head of new products, are leaving the company, according to an email sent by Musk to senior executives.

"We need to be absolutely hardcore about headcount and cost reduction,” Musk wrote.

Musk, who just visited China, or Tesla were yet to officially comment on the report.

Tesla laid off over 10 per cent of its workforce this month, in a move necessary for the “next phase of growth”.

Musk had told analysts that the EV adoption rate globally is under pressure and a lot of other auto manufacturers are “pulling back on EVs and pursuing plug-in hybrids instead.”

"We believe this is not the right strategy. And electric vehicles will ultimately dominate the market,” Musk noted.

Also, Musk was scheduled to fly to Beijing a while back. The surprise trip was made for the electric vehicle maker's second-biggest market, stated the news agency Reuters. Musk's visit to China was not hyped publicly and the people have spoken on the condition, without revealing their identity.

Also, Musk announced that Tesla car owners will get an integrated X (Twitter earlier) experience in the car. He replied to a follower who asked him if the carmaker would ever integrate the X app into Tesla, to which Musk reverted, “Coming soon.”

With his comment, it was stated that electric car owners can use X with a software update in the Tesla user interface (UI).