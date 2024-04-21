Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience: Musk

In a recent reply on the X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk confirmed that he will be adding X to the Tesla cars, meaning the electric car owners could use the micro-blogging platform via a software update in the Tesla user interface (UI).

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2024 10:49 IST
Tesla cars, X experience,
Image Source : FILE Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience

Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter), SpaceX and Tesla said today that Tesla car owners/users will soon get an integrated experience with the X social media platform.

The popular billionaire replied to a follower asking if we can integrate the X app into Tesla cars: “Coming soon.”

It means that electric car owners can use X via a software update in the Tesla user interface (UI).

“That is really good news. At the moment, I can’t read X notifications on my iPhone while on FSD (full self-driving) without getting a nag. Native ecosystem integration will be way better. How will the Tesla UI look like for X?” Asked a Musk follower.

However, some people did not like the idea.

“Waste of engineering time. There’s no way anybody can actively use the application while they are driving and it is uncomfortable to use in terms of typing because of your back having to twist very weirdly. The only use for it is spaces and you can’t even pause that,” posted an X user.

The social media users also demanded that Musk integrate Grok AI into Tesla cars.

“Don't forget Grok inside the Tesla fleet too,” a Musk follower commented.

Recently, Elon Musk, who is planning to pay a visit to India is said to have postponed his trip where he was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his official announcement to to enter the South Asian market. It is unclear why he postponed the trip as Tesla and PMO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters further reported his India trip plans on April 10, when Musk posted on his official X page: "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!"

ALSO READ: Elon Musk blames bot spam behind degrading content quality on X

 

Inputs from IANS

 

 

