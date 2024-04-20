Elon Musk blames bot spam behind degrading content quality on X

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk said that the people are running huge bot operations on the platform. The billionaire also blamed the reduced content quality on X. He commented while defending his decision to act on spam accounts, which resulted in many users losing followers.

Earlier this month, the social media platform kicked off the exercise to remove bots. Musk also confirmed the action and said in an X post that the accounts that are particularly focused on engagements will be suspended.

“Any accounts doing engagement farming will be suspended and traced to source,” Musk wrote.

“I’m just talking about people running massive bot spam operations that unequivocally reduce the quality of content,” the billionaire responded to a follower.

He clarified that the ban on fake engagement refers to those who use bots to artificially inflate their engagement.

“Botting for fake engagement,” said the Tesla CEO.

The action came as porn bots flooded X in the last few months. Earlier this week, Musk announced that new X users may be charged for posting content on the micro-blogging site.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, “Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots.”

“Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease,” the billionaire commented.

He also said that Chinese short-video platform TikTok should not be banned in the US, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform.

“Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for,” Musk posted.

Meanwhile, X has made some changes to its Premium subscription feature once again. The latest update affects how the Premium subscribers are recognized on the platform. According to the latest notification available on the platform, the option to hide the X Premium checkmark is no longer available.

Inputs from IANS