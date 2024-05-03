2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift engine specifications, fuel-efficiency figures leaked: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new 2024 Swift in India. The upcoming hatchback will launch in India on May 9. Even before its launch, the popular hatchback is now available for booking. Interested buyers can book it by depositing Rs 11,000 either online or at maruti Arena dealerships. As the launch date is approaching, more details about the specifications of the Swift are coming. Now, a leaked brochure suggests the power, torque, fuel-efficiency figure of the new Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift specifications

The new Swift model is set to replace the outgoing model's four-cylinder K Series engine with a Z Series engine. The new engine will be more fuel-efficient but less powerful, as per the leaked brochure. The new model has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.72kpl, which is an improvement of over 3kpl compared to the outgoing Swift's ARAI-rated efficiency. However, it is still uncertain whether this figure is for the manual or the automatic version of the new Swift. Additionally, it is yet to be revealed whether the new Swift will get an AMT automatic like its predecessor or a torque converter auto.

Further details about the new three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit include its output figures. It produces 82hp and 112Nm of peak torque, which is 8hp and 1Nm less than the K Series engine.

The leaked brochure also confirms that the new Swift will be far more feature-rich than the outgoing model. Top-spec trims will be equipped with a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, an Arkamys sound system, a wireless charger, rear AC vents and C-type USB ports. Maruti has also upgraded the safety kit; the new Swift will have six airbags, regardless of the variant. Higher variants will also get LED fog lights.

