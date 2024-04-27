AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail in Delhi Waqf Board case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. The probe agency has recently filed a complaint against him for not appearing before the agency and not joining the probe in the case.



According to the ED case, Khan allegedly acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in cash through the illegal recruitment of staff and invested the amount to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

He was also recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for more than 13 hours in connection with the case. He reached the ED office in central Delhi around 11 a.m. and left after midnight, following more than 13 hours of questioning.

Khan told reporters while leaving that he deposed before the ED on the directions of the Supreme Court and that his statement was recorded by the agency. He said he has been asked to provide some documents to the agency in connection with this probe.