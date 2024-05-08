SRH vs LSG Weather Forecast: Will rain wash away Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 clash?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (May 8).

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of losses in their previous games. While Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, LSG lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 98 runs.

The game promises to be intriguing as both outfits have contrasting styles of going about their business. While Sunrisers Hyderabad never take their feet off the gas, Rahul and co are known to change gears as per the situation of the game.

Sunrisers have ticked the most boxes in batting and therefore LSG's biggest challenge will be to keep them quiet. Sunrisers have the best run rate (11.04) in powerplay in IPL 2024 and have also hit the most number of sixes (41) during that phase.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024, Match 57, Weather Report

There is a 24% chance of showers in Hyderabad in the afternoon. However, the chances of precipitation decline substantially to just 4% in the evening and therefore the fans can expect a game. The drainage system at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is really impressive and it doesn't take much time for the ground staff to mop up the outfield even after a steady drizzle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2024 squad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2024 squad

KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph