Virat Kohli achieves historical milestone, becomes first-ever player to register huge run-scoring feat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli achieved a historical milestone in his team's virtual knockout against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. RCB are looking to make a late entry into the top four at the best possible time and CSK looking to confirm their place in the knockouts.

Kohli has become the first-ever player in the 17-year-old history of the tournament to hit 3000 runs at a single venue. The former RCB skipper achieved the feat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when he smoked CSK's Tushar Deshpande for a no-look six in the third over.

Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers follow Kohli next in this list with Rohit having 2295 runs at Wankhede and de Villiers having 1960 at Chinnaswamy.

Most runs at single venue in IPL:

Virat Kohli: 3033 runs at M Chinnaswamy

Rohit Sharma: 2295 runs at Wankhede

AB de Villiers: 1960 runs at Chinnaswamy

David Warner: 1623 runs in Hyderabad

Chris Gayle: 1561 runs in Bengaluru

Kohli also became only the second player to score over 700 fours in the Indian cash-rich league. He is second to Shikhar Dhawan in this list. Kohli was on 699 fours before this match and as he got three, he moved to 702 fours in the tournament.