Haryana political crisis: JJP to vote against BJP govt if no-confidence motion moved, says Dushyant Chautala

Haryana political crisis: A day after the BJP government in Haryana lost its majority after three independent MLAs withdrew their support to it, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday declared that the party would vote against the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in case of a no-confidence motion is moved by the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Addressing a press conference, Chautala said, "If the BJP government is toppled quickly, they would provide support from the outside to facilitate the government's downfall." He emphasised that it is now up to the Congress to decide whether they will take steps to topple the BJP government.

Chautala clarified that they would support from the outside as long as their whip has the power, and their MLAs would vote according to the whip's instructions. He further added that if a floor test were conducted today, JJP MLAs would vote to overthrow the government.

Notably, JJP, an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), holds 10 seats in the 90-seat Haryana assembly. In October 2019, the party entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to establish a coalition government. However, the partnership dissolved in March of this year.

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support

Three independent candidates, who earlier sided with the BJP, have now withdrawn their support and extended it to the Congress. According to reports, former CM Hooda and Congress state chief Uday Bhan have informed that MLA Sombir Sangwan from Dadri, MLA Dharampal Gondar from Nilokheri, and Randhir Golan from Pundri have declared support to the Congress.

Independent MLA from Haryana, Randhir Golan, who withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Haryana, said, "For the last 4.5 years, we extended support to the BJP. Today unemployment and inflation are at their highest. Looking at this, we have withdrawn our support (from the govt.)"

Independent MLA Dharam Pal Gondher said, "...At the time when they needed our support to form the government we were called again & again... We had decided that till the time Manoharlal Khattar was in power, we would support. We are sad that he is no more in power... In the interest of the farmers we withdraw the support from the government..."

Will BJP government collapse?

In terms of the number strength of the assembly, the government was reduced to the minority. However, it does not mean that the government will collapse. The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House.

At present there is no threat to the government in Haryana. Saini took oath as chief minister on March 12 this year after the floor test in the assembly. According to the rule, there must be a gap of 6 months between two-floor tests. In such a situation, the Opposition cannot bring a no-confidence motion till September 2024 and assembly elections are to be held in Haryana in October-November this year. This means the BJP government in the state is safe.

