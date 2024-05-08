FedEx aircraft makes emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear fails I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @AVIATIONSAFETY/X FedEx aircraft makes emergency landing at Istanbul Airport

A cargo aircraft made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after its front landing gear failed. A video on social media showed the Boeing 767 belonging to FedEx Express using the back landing gear and then dipping its nose with the front portion of the fuselage.

Video showed sparks flying and smoke billowing as the front end of the plane scraped along the runway before being doused with firefighting foam.

The plane was on the last leg of its flight from Paris to Istanbul when the pilots realised the front landing gear failed to open, state-run Anadolu Agency said. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkiye's transportation and infrastructure minister.

The runway where the cargo plane landed has been temporarily closed to air traffic, but traffic on the other runways at the airport was continuing without any interruption, the airport operator IGA said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Lufthansa plane bounce off runway at Los Angeles airport, hard landing caught on live stream I VIDEO