Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. FedEx aircraft makes emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear fails I VIDEO

FedEx aircraft makes emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear fails I VIDEO

According to the statement released by the Istanbul airport, the pilot had contacted the air traffic controller (ATC) seeking permission to land due to some malfunctions in the landing gear. No one was injured and the crew was safe.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Istanbul Updated on: May 08, 2024 14:42 IST
FedEx aircraft makes emergency landing at Istanbul Airport
Image Source : @AVIATIONSAFETY/X FedEx aircraft makes emergency landing at Istanbul Airport

A cargo aircraft made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after its front landing gear failed. A video on social media showed the Boeing 767 belonging to FedEx Express using the back landing gear and then dipping its nose with the front portion of the fuselage.

Video showed sparks flying and smoke billowing as the front end of the plane scraped along the runway before being doused with firefighting foam.

The plane was on the last leg of its flight from Paris to Istanbul when the pilots realised the front landing gear failed to open, state-run Anadolu Agency said. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkiye's transportation and infrastructure minister.

The runway where the cargo plane landed has been temporarily closed to air traffic, but traffic on the other runways at the airport was continuing without any interruption, the airport operator IGA said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Lufthansa plane bounce off runway at Los Angeles airport, hard landing caught on live stream I VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement