Lufthansa plane bounce off runway at Los Angeles airport, hard landing caught on live stream I WATCH VIDEO

Image Source : AIRLINE VIDEOS LIVE VIA YOUTUBE/REUTERS Lufthansa plane's touch-and-go landing caught on live stream

Amid a series of incidents with ill-fated Boeing flights, another disastrous mishap was averted by alerted pilots during landing. However, the latest incident was not related to the recent blunders that Boeing flights experienced.

This time, a live stream caught the moment a Lufthansa Boeing flight performed a touch-and-go landing in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 23). ‘Airplane Videos’ was streaming on YouTube from LAX airport when the Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i executed the rejected landing.

VIDEO: MOMENT: Lufthansa plane's touch-and-go landing caught on live stream

The commentator of the stream was heard giving shocked reactions, calling the incident the ‘roughest landing, I think, we ever caught on our broadcast’.

The plane was seen successfully landing on the tarmac shortly after.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.