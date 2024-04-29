Lufthansa plane bounce off runway at Los Angeles airport, hard landing caught on live stream I WATCH VIDEO

Monday, April 29, 2024
     
A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt landed hard and bounced off the runway at Los Angeles International Airport. Luckily, the flight landed successfully on a second attempt.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Los Angeles Updated on: April 29, 2024 11:48 IST
Lufthansa plane's touch-and-go landing caught on live stream
Amid a series of incidents with ill-fated Boeing flights, another disastrous mishap was averted by alerted pilots during landing. However, the latest incident was not related to the recent blunders that Boeing flights experienced.

This time, a live stream caught the moment a Lufthansa Boeing flight performed a touch-and-go landing in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 23).  ‘Airplane Videos’ was streaming on YouTube from LAX airport when the Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i executed the rejected landing.

VIDEO: MOMENT: Lufthansa plane's touch-and-go landing caught on live stream

 
The commentator of the stream was heard giving shocked reactions, calling the incident the ‘roughest landing, I think, we ever caught on our broadcast’.

The plane was seen successfully landing on the tarmac shortly after.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

