Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies in Odisha today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls commenced on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4 (Tuesday).

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 8:17 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the fifth phase of polling on May 20 (Monday), Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address several poll rallies in Odisha today (May 15). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold public meetings and a roadshow in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The security arrangements have been beefed up for the PM's event in Maharashtra amid poll campaigning. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 15, 2024 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    I'm confident that PM Modi to be re-elected for third consecutive term: Sikh American leader

  • May 15, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    I.N.D.I.A bloc temporary coalition: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

    The INDIA opposition bloc is a "temporary coalition" as its constituents are fiercely contesting the Lok Sabha polls against each other in Punjab and slinging mud at each other, while they are conveniently in an "unholy" tie-up in Chandigarh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said here on Tuesday. "Have you ever seen such a self-serving alliance?" the BJP leader asked while referring to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which are fighting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance in Chandigarh but contesting the election on their own in Punjab.

     

  • May 15, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Odisha today

     

  • May 15, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Odisha today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in support of their respective party candidates in Odisha today. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. Shah will hold a roadshow and two public meetings on Wednesday, while Rahul Gandhi will join a bike rally and address an election rally. Sources in BJP said that Shah after his arrival in Bhubaneswar will address two public meetings at Sorada under the Aska Lok Sabha seat and at Boudh under Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency before coming to Cuttack to attend a roadshow in the evening. Rourkela and Kantabanji, the second seat from where BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the Assembly polls, have reportedly been omitted from Shah's itinerary, according to BJP sources. Congress candidate from Bolangir assembly segment Samarendra Mishra said Gandhi will join a bike rally and attend address a public meeting at Bolangir on Wednesday.

  • May 15, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi to address public meetings, roadshow in Maharashtra today

  • May 15, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 star campaigners for BJP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star campaigners for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday.
    The list also includes the names of Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. 
