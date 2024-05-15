Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies in Odisha today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of the fifth phase of polling on May 20 (Monday), Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address several poll rallies in Odisha today (May 15). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold public meetings and a roadshow in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The security arrangements have been beefed up for the PM's event in Maharashtra amid poll campaigning. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.