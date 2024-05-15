Shabana Azmi honoured with 'Freedom of the City of London' award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shabana Azmi gets Freedom of City of London award

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been honoured with the 'Freedom of the City of London' award for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and as a campaigner for women's rights. The actress was in London to celebrate her 50 years in cinema at the annual UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF). During this, she received the honour at this function. For the unversed, this award is given for outstanding contributions in

'I am grateful for this recognition', says Shabana

After receiving the honour in London, she said, 'I feel extremely honoured to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. It is a testament to the power of cinema and activism that we are able to cross boundaries and make a meaningful impact on society.' The veteran actor also added that she's grateful for this recognition and is committed to always using my voice and platform to advocate for positive change.

Shabana Azmi's post on Instagram

The veteran actor also took to her Instagram profile to post a photo while receiving the honour. "Overwhelmed to receive the oldest award in London the Freedom To City award bestowed by the London Corporation at Guld hall on 10th May 2024. Previous recipients are #Nelson Mandela, #Stephen Hawkin and #Florence Nightingale," read her caption.

A look at Shaban Azmi's career

For the unversed, Shabana Azmi has been awarded five National Awards and six Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. She made her film debut in 1974 and soon became one of the leading actresses of Parallel Cinema. She has given several gems to the Indian cinema. The list includes names like, Arth, Masoon, Mandi, Ankur, The Touch, Fire, Paar, Nishant, Godmother, Makdee, Amar Akhbar Anthony, and Neerja among others.

Also Read: Srikanth Box Office Report Day 5: Rajkummar Rao starrer slows down on Tuesday, know total collection