Punjab Police busts terror module operated by man linked to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, four arrested

Terror module busted: Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has busted a terror module operating in the state with the arrest of four of its members, including a key operative, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The module was being operated by mastermind Iqbalpreet Singh alias Buchi, a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga alias Canadian who is lodged in Tihar Jail under UAPA charges in case of targeted killings in Punjab in 2016-2017.

DGP Yadav identified the key operative as Gurwinder Singh alias Shera. He said that Gurwinder Singh was earlier involved in conspiracy of targeted killing in 2022 which was averted by his arrest then.

Four arrested

In a statement, the DGP said that the Punjab Police's AGTF arrested all four at Liberty Chowk in Patiala's Rajpura.

Acting on credible information, AGTF teams, supervised by Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban, established a checkpoint at Liberty Chowk. Teams led by Assistant Inspector General Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar conducted the arrest.

The other three arrested module members have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Patiala, Ranjit Singh alias Sonu and Jagjit Singh alias Jashan of Patti, both residents of Patti in Tarn Taran. The arrests were made in Patiala's Rajpura.

Arms and ammunition seized

Three pistols and 13 live cartridges were found in the possession of those arrested and the car they were travelling in was impounded.

Buchi was in touch with murdered Khalistan separatist

During the interrogation, Shera revealed that Iqbalpreet Buchi had regrouped their gang and was planning to commit sensational crimes in Punjab to disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state, said the DGP.

Pertinently, Iqbalpreet Buchi was in touch with murdered terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and is also a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga alias Canadian, who was a main shooter in seven target killings that took place during 2016-2017, and he has been facing 11 criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act and others. Presently, Bagga is lodged in Tihar Jail.

Sharing more details, AIG Sandeep Goel said that further investigations are on to ascertain the involvement of more members in this radicalised group. More arrests are expected, he added.

A case has been registered under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25(6)(7) of the Arms Act Police Station State Crime in SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway.

