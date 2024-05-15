Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture with Katrina Kaif, says 'dunno who took it'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina and Priyanka will be seen sharing the same screen space in Farhan Akhtar's next.

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday morning took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture of herself along with Katrina Kaif. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ''Woah... Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies... @katrinakaif.'' In the picture, both PeeCee and Katrina can be seen smiling and posing in their shimmery outfits.

Check out the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram Stories.

PeeCee and Katrina to work together

Both Priyanka and Katrina will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. This will be Farhan's first directorial project in 13 years after Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 – The King Is Back.

Apart from PeeCee and Katrina, Jee Le Zaraa also stars Alia Bhatt in a key role. Farhan announced the film back in 2021 and is touted to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Other projects

On one hand, Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of llya Naishuller. Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film failed to churn out big at the box office. APart from Jee Le Zaraa, Katrina will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next yet-to-be-titled project.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to star in a superhero film? shares sneak peek on Instagram | WATCH

Also Read: Shabana Azmi honoured with 'Freedom of the City of London' award