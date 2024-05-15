IPL Rising Star: Arshad Khan, astute allrounder in the making

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Arshad Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may want to forget the 64th game of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as just another fixture that didn't go their way but it is bound to remain etched in the memory of their budding allrounder Arshad Khan for a very long time.

The 26-year-old surprised the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack with his lusty blows and left a lasting impression on the crowd that gathered to witness the contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 14.

Arshad came to bat in the 12 over of Lucknow's chase after they were reduced to 101/5. With victory looking almost out of sight, Arshad Khan played a face-saving knock to help Lucknow Super Giants reach within touching distance of the total.

Arshad hammered three fours and five maximums during his 33-ball 58-run knock and remained unbeaten till the end. His knock came at a strike rate of 175.75 and pushed the Delhi bowlers on the back foot.

Arshad's innings has kept Lucknow mathematically alive in the race to the playoffs and it proved that the youngster has more to him than just his left-arm pace bowling ability.

Who is Arshad Khan?

Arshad Khan hails from Gopalganj in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. He plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. Arshad is a left-arm speedster and bats left-handed.

The 1997-born is very raw and is yet to play a first-class game for Madhya Pradesh. He has played eight List-A games and 12 T20 fixtures in his short career.

Notably, Arshad played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in his maiden IPL season (2023). he bagged five wickets for MI in six games and was later released.

Lucknow Super Giants paid Rs 20 lakh to acquire the services of Arshad at the IPL 2024 auction.