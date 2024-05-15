'UPI gazab hai': Eric Garcetti lauds India-US ties after completing one year as Ambassador | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ERIC GARCETTI (X) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, who marked one year of his tenure in New Delhi, shared a captivating video lauding the India-US ties, describing it as a "whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships". He also highlighted the accomplishments made during his tenure, such as increasing bilateral trade, military exercises and most importantly, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"One year as US Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been - a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the US-India partnership together!" he wrote on X.

Garcetti, who became the US envoy to India on March 15, 2023, described his journey in the premises of the American embassy in New Delhi, saying that 2023 was the most productive year in the US history with a lot of paperwork and lot of accomplishments. While detailing the increasing India-US trade, Garcetti lauded the UPI method of transactions while paying for a mango, saying, "UPI gazab hai (UPI is amazing)".

Garcetti further said the US-India relationship is reaching "new heights". He also spoke on the record number of military exercises held between the two countries, climate solutuions through 10,000 new electric buses, and the largest solar manufacturing plant in southern India.

"From seabed to the stars, US-India relationship is reaching new heights, including all the way to the space where this past year we made huge strides in NISAR, the first satellite that NASA and ISRO are making together. It will blast off later this year," he said in the video.

On sports, Garcetti said, "This past year, I have fallen in love with cricket and we're very proud to have announced this past year that cricket will become an Olympic sport in America at the LA 2028 games." The US envoy also spoke about the increasing number of visas issued to Indians by the US in 2023.

