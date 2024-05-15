Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
Andhra Pradesh: Six dead after bus collides with lorry in Palnadu district

According to police official, the bus was enroute to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam, a Mandal in Bapatla district when it collided with a lorry. The two vehicles were completely damaged in the road accident.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) Updated on: May 15, 2024 9:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh road accident, 6 dead in palnadu, andhra news, Six dead bus collides with lorry in Pa
Image Source : ANI/ VIDEO SCREENGRAB Six people were killed in bus-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

Andhra Pradesh news: At least six people were charred to death after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district today (May 15), police said. The injured were given first aid at the Chilakaluripet town government hospital and referred to Guntur for further health treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Anji (35), Uppgundur Kashi (65), Uppugundur Lakshmi (55), and Mupparaju Khyati Saishri (8), all residents of district Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. The identities of the other two deceased are being ascertained, they said.

42 people were travelling in bus

"The injured people informed that a total of 42 people were travelling in the bus after casting their vote on Monday (May 13). Among them a lorry driver, a bus driver and four others died on the spot," said an official of the Chilakaluripeta rural police station.

"It is reported that six people died in this accident," police said.

The accident took place at Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district. The bus was enroute to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam, a Mandal in Bapatla district when it collided with lorry. The two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident, police said.

