Srikanth Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer opens to slow start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Srikanth was released in cinemas on May 10, 2024.

Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Srikanth was released in cinemas this Friday. The film is based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla and Rajkummar plays the titular role in Srikanth. Talking about its box office performance, the film opened to just Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. However, trade analysts are predicting good business over the weekend as no other big films are released in cinemas.

On occupancy front, the film had an overall 12.14 percent occupancy on May 10, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Recently, the actor talked about the types of roles he is still hungry to play like Srikanth Bolla. ''I don't really plan. Whatever character, or film I'm doing at that moment, that becomes my dream role. I am only focused on that character and that story. I am sure there's much more ahead of me.''

''Like, two-three years ago I didn't know that I would be able to do 'Srikanth', but it happened. There's more hunger in me as an actor, and there's more fire. There'll be way more challenging characters my way, he added.''

The 39-year-old actor, who has been part of critically acclaimed biographical projects like Shahid, Omerta and Bose: Dead/Alive, said there is a “duty” towards the real-life character he plays on screen. When asked if he would like to do an action film or a potboiler movie, Rao said he didn't have any such desire.

In Srikanth, Rajkummar essays the role of the titular industrialist who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The film will also feature Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and Jameel Khan. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

