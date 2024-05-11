Rannvijay Singha hails PM Modi for 'pushing' every sport, urges youth to vote for progress | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha, popular TV host, actor and winner of Roadies season 1, on Friday, was present at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi for the launch of the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) Pro. At the event, Rannvijay lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing every sports in India and also urged the youth to vote for progress.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, ''In India today, every sport is being pushed a lot by our Prime Minister. It's not just cricket, it's badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, and football, so why not basketball?... Basketball is a sport that needs a push in India. We have professional players and coaches from across the world. Very soon, India is going to be making a mark in basketball across the world. The Olympics are going to happen very soon in every sport. Just like our Prime Minister who is leading us, all of us have the same aim... Our Prime Minister's idea of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat is absolutely correct. We will excel in not one but every sport. The beginning of basketball has been made today in INBL.''

Watch the clip:

Urging the youth to come out and vote, he added, ''The youth who are adventurous, who are interested in sports, and those who want to pave the way for themselves, I want to tell them to vote for India's progress. Go and vote, according to what you want in the future.''

Apart from Rannvijay, the launch event of Indian National Basketball League Pro was also attended by Bollywood diva Disha Patani. An exhibition match was also held between AUstralia's Frankston Blues NBL1 team against a team of players from across India.

Also Read: Karan Johar's Kill to Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja: Lineup for 2024 Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Also Read: Amid divorce rumours, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur shares photos flaunting 'sindoor' | See pics