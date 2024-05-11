South Africa's T20I tour of West Indies set to clash with IPL 2024 playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andre Russell and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies have announced the schedule for a three-match T20I series against South Africa which will be a part of their preparation for the World Cup to follow.

Sabina Park in Jamaica will play host to all three fixtures as the Men in Maroon set their eyes on their third T20 world title.

However, the series between West Indies and South Africa is set to directly clash with the IPL 2024 playoffs and can end up taking the sheen away from the cash-rich league.

Several ICC Men's T20 World Cup-bound West Indian and South African players are currently playing their trade in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). Therefore, if they choose to go and participate in the bilateral contest then it will end up hampering the combination of the IPL franchises who will qualify for the playoffs.

The first T20I will be played on May 23, followed by the second match on May 25 and the final fixture of the series will be contested on May 26.

Notably, both teams are yet to announce their respective squads for the series.

Meanwhile, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21, followed by the Eliminator the following day. Qualifier 2 will be organised at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 and the season finale will be played at the same venue on May 26.

T20 World Cup-bound West Indies players and their franchises:

Rovman Powell (Rajasthan Royals), Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals), Alzarri Joseph (RCB), Shai Hope (Delhi Capitals), Shamar Joseph (Lucknow Super Giants), Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Romario Shepherd (Mumbai Indians)

T20 World Cup-bound South African players:

Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Gerald Coetzee (Mumbai Indians), Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants), Keshav Maharaj (Rajasthan Royals), David Miller (Gujarat Titans), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals)