Share Market today: Sensex gains 268 points; Nifty ends near 22,600. realty, FMCG shine

The two key equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, closed positively amid volatility on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 268 points to end the day at 74,221, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 69 points, settling at 22,598. On the 30-share Sensex platform, HUL emerged as the top gainer with a rise of 2.45%, followed by Reliance, Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC, and UltraTech Cement. Conversely, SBI, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Broader markets performance

In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap index slightly dropped by 0.05%, while the BSE Smallcap index advanced by 0.18%.

Sectoral performance

Sectorally, the Nifty Realty and FMCG indices each jumped by 1.4%. However, the Nifty Private Bank, Financial Services, and Metal indices saw declines of up to 0.6%.

Top gainers and laggards

Global market influence

In Asian markets, Shanghai closed in positive territory, while Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading lower, whereas Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday.

Other market indicators

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, declined by 0.84 per cent to USD 82.18 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,874.54 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Previous session recap

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark had declined by 52.63 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 73,953.31, while the Nifty had ended higher by 27.05 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 22,529.05.