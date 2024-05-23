Alia Bhatt's song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 'Kalank' gets shoutout from The Academy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top stars in Hindi cinema today. Not only in India, the actress has also made her mark globally after she appeared at the prestigious Met Gala earlier this month. Now, The Academy has also recognised her work and gave a shoutout to the actress for her performance in the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from her film Kalank. The special mention on The Academy's official Instagram account is certainly something to be overjoyed for.

Take a look:

The song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade. ''Alia Bhatt performing 'Ghar More Pardesiya' (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film Kalank,'' The Academy wrote in the caption.

About the film

Kalank is helmed by Abhishek Varman and stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film earlier supposed to have Sridevi in the role which Madhuri played. After her sudden demise, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress stepped in to fill in. The film also marks Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s fourth collaboration together.

Alia Bhatt's other projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. She last featured in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film was a huge box office success.

Also Read: Prabhas breaks silence on marriage rumours, says 'don't want to hurt my..'