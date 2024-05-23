Prabhas breaks silence on marriage rumours, says 'don't want to hurt my..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas

Prabhas recently made headlines after his social media post about 'someone special' went viral. Soon after this, speculations about his relationship and possibly marriage started doing rounds on the internet. Reacting to all such claims, the actor recently at an event for his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' said, ''I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans.'' At the event, the actor also opened up about his role in the upcoming film.

''He has (Nag Ashwin) been making me do crazy things. I thought I could come here and say hi to my darlings (fans) and push off, but our slim Nag (Ashwin) has planned several things. I am super excited about Bujji. It's been a great journey for three years and I can't wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen,'' TOI reported quoting the actor.

Talking about working with veteran stars in the film, he added, ''Working with legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan was a golden opportunity. I am thankful to Kamal sir a lot since I used to ask my parents to get me clothes worn by Kamal in his movies.''

About the much-awaited film

Reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film, which will also mark her first collaboration with Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy are also in important roles. The makers of the film recently also unveiled its official release date. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June, 27 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read: When Akshay Kumar 'accidentally' collided with bike of RTO officer, here's what happened next