Thalapathy Vijay spotted with Trisha Krishnan at wedding reception in Chennai, video goes viral

TVK chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay was recently spotted with actress Trisha Krishnan at a wedding reception held in Chennai. A video of the duo arriving at the venue has since gone viral on the internet.

For the unversed, their appearance comes at a time when Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam filed a petition seeking divorce.

Thalapathy Vijay spotted with Trisha Krishnan in Chennai

In the viral video, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen in golden shirt and veshti. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan opted for a golden saree with a red blouse. Take a look below:

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan movies together

It is worth noting that the duo have shared screen space together in several films in their acting career so far. They first appeared together in 2004 film Ghilli, and then featured in Thirupachi, Aath, Kuruvi and Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's recent film

Vijay and Trisha were recently seen in the 2023 film Leo which was a massive box office success. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil film also stars Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand in the key roles.

Leo movie: Budget and box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo was made with a budget of Rs 250 crore and went on to earn Rs 605.9 crore at the worldwide box office. In India, it's total collection recorded at Rs 341.04 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay's work front

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in H Vinoth's film Jana Nayagan, which has been billed as his last film before entering into politics. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on January 9, 2026, during Pongal, however, it got delayed due to censorship issues.

