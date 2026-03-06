Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date and Time Revealed: Ranveer Singh confirms with post, says 'Brace yourself'

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's action thriller Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest updates about the film. Now, on Friday, Ranveer Singh confirmed the release date and time of the Dhurandhar 2 trailer.

By sharing the Dhurandhar: The Revenge's trailer release details, Ranveer Singh shared multiple posters on his Instagram handle. Read on to know when is Dhurandhar 2 trailer releasing.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date and Time Revealed

According to the official announcement, the Dhurandhar 2 trailer will be released on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. Sharing the poster revealing the trailer release date and time, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow, 7th March at 11:01 AM (sic).” Take a look below.

Dhurandhar 2: Runtime, cast and production details

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar Part 2 is expected to have a runtime of around 3 hours and 55 minutes, which is nearly four hours. However, the film's exact runtime will only be known once it hits the big screen.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi in the lead roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

This is a developing story.

