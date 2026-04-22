Stage set for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly polls: Will MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee hold their ground?

Kolkata:

Amid tight security, the stage is all set for high-stakes electoral battle as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu head to the assembly elections on Thursday. While Tamil Nadu is voting in a single phase across 234 seats, West Bengal will vote for 152 seats in first phase. And the second phase of West Bengal assembly contest will be held on April 29. Governed by regional heavyweights, both the poll-bound states have witnessed an intense, high-decibel political campaigns.

Know all about West Bengal Assembly elections

With over 3.22 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, the day marks the beginning of a decisive chapter in the contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The final 48 hours of the campaign have been characterised by sharp personal attacks, landmark manifesto promises, and a record-breaking enforcement drive by the Election Commission.

The battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned into a high-stakes showdown. The remaining 142 seats will go to the polls on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

EC seizes Rs 1,000 crore worth of cash, liquor across Bengal and Tamil Nadu

Amid the heated political battle, the Election Commission stepped up enforcement, seizing over Rs 1,000 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies across West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The poll body reiterated its focus on clean elections, stating it aims to ensure "violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections."

To ensure strict vigilance, over 5,011 Flying Squad Teams and 5,363 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed, conducting surprise checks and responding to complaints within 100 minutes.

Strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct is underway, with agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, and police working in coordination.

The Chief Electoral Officer has also imposed strict restrictions on motorcycle movement and rallies, including a ban on motorcycle rallies and limits on vehicle movement during night hours (6 PM-6 AM), to prevent intimidation and unlawful mobilisation.

Mamata aims for a fourth consecutive term

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. Now all eyes are on the ballot boxes as Bengal prepares to script its next political chapter.

Know all about Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Over 5.73 crore voters are all set to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, with tight security in place and a sweeping crackdown on inducements by the Election Commission of India.

Currently governed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu is witnessing an evolving electoral landscape. What was once a largely bipolar contest between the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has now transformed into a multi-cornered battle, with new entrants and shifting alliances adding complexity.

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.73% in the 2021 Assembly elections and now, women outnumber men in the electorate, accounting for 51.07% of the total 5.67 crore voters. Moreover, the female voters outnumber male voters in 215 of the 234 constituencies, making them a crucial deciding factor.

300 companies of security forces deployed across Tamil Nadu

In the meantime, State Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik confirmed that around 300 companies of security forces have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling as the state prepares to vote in a single phase on April 23.

"We are here to ensure a free, fair and transparent election. We have 300 companies in place, for which the deployment is done. We will ensure it is an election without any untoward incident," Patnaik said.

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