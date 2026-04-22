Rajasthan Royals move to second on points table after thrashing LSG in low-scoring affair in IPL 2026

Lucknow:

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs at the Ekana Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2026. On a surface that was tough on the batters from the get go, the visitors struggled early on. Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is known for his rapid starts, also failed to keep up with the momentum, playing a maiden over, before getting out to Mohsin Khan in the fourth over of the game.

Dhruv Jurel soon followed suit, registering a golden duck. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, found some momentum early on, but failed to capitalise on his start, departing for 22 runs. The pressure fell on Rajasthan’s middle order, which once again struggled to live up to the expectations this season.

Barring Ravindra Jadeja, all the other batters failed to capitalise on the fantastic opportunity as Rajasthan posted 159 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, despite the win, the team management needs to address the middle order situation, which might hurt the team in some games if it fails to improve. Captain Riyan Parag has been going through a very rough period, while Shimron Hetmyer has been extremely average. It was Jadeja’s unbeaten 43 that helped Rajasthan post a defendable total on the board.

Clueless LSG suffer again

Lucknow have looked like a clueless unit so far in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Their bowlers have performed consistently, but still lack the spark as Digvesh Yadav, Avesh Khan or today Mayank Yadav, have struggled heavily. Prince Yadav and Mohammed Shami are currently the only positives for LSG this season.

Meanwhile, chasing 160, LSG seemed the favourite, but their batting unit disappointed once again. Ayush Badoni was run-out in the first over itself, while captain Rishabh Pant registered a three-ball duck, and Aiden Markram played a six-ball duck. Mitchell Marsh was the one-man army, scoring 55 runs off 41 balls as none of the other batters supported him in the middle.

For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer claimed three wickets, while Brijesh Sharma and Nandre Burger picked up two wickets each. With the win, Rajasthan moved to second on the points table, while Lucknow remained at nine.

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