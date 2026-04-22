Jacob Bethell defends IPL stint after Alastair Cook's criticism, explains his preferred batting position

Bengaluru:

Jacob Bethell has made it clear that he prefers to bat at No. 3 in the England set-up, a position where he scored his maiden Test century earlier this year. Although speculation about him opening the batting for England against New Zealand has been swirling, Bethell has emphasised his commitment to the No. 3 spot.

The youngster explained his preference for No. 3, noting that it suits his game perfectly. Bethell also acknowledged that moving up the order, similar to Joe Root's switch to opening in the 2013 Ashes, could be an option, but stressed that No. 3 is where he feels most comfortable.

"I'd love to stay at No. 3, if it was up to me. I really like the position. I don't think there's a massive difference between No. 3 and the top. Someone like Rooty had to start and open the batting and then slid back down to No. 4. If that's what they want me to do, I'd be more than happy to do it, but I like No. 3 and I'd love to cement that spot as mine if possible,” Bethell said on the SkySports podcast.

Why is IPL good for Bethell?

Bethell has been part of England's setup across formats and is regarded as England’s next big thing. However, his involvement in the IPL 2026 has sparked some controversy. Despite not featuring for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season, he has received criticism, notably from Alastair Cook, who suggested he should focus on County Championship cricket instead. Bethell, however, defended his IPL decision, believing the experience is beneficial for his development.

“I don’t think there’s a right or a wrong way to do it,” Bethell remarked. Reflecting on last year's IPL stint, where he came back stronger for England's subsequent West Indies series, he argued that time spent in India, even without game time, has been productive. “The pure standard of cricket in India and the IPL, you get exposed to a lot of stuff. I think it's a good thing,” he said.

With the IPL concluding just before England's Test series against New Zealand in June, Bethell plans to enhance his preparations, including training with red Dukes balls. He remains confident that his time in India will ultimately be beneficial for both his white-ball and red-ball ambitions.

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